aYo Ghana CEO sweeps home awards at NCA

Ghana’s leading microinsurance company, aYo Intermediaries Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana has picked two top awards at the 3rd National Communications Awards this year.

The company, walked away with the “Outstanding Technology Innovation Award (Insurance)”, while the CEO, Francis Gota honoured with the “Outstanding Leadership Excellence Award (Insurance Technology)” on the night when several industry champions were recognized and celebrated.

aYo Ghana, in collaboration with MTN, offers microinsurance products utilizing technology to provide MTN subscribers with convenient, affordable, and easily accessible insurance, underwritten by Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana Limited.

Over the last six years, aYo has insured over 8.2 million lives (25% of Ghana’s population) and positively impacted Ghanaian society by paying almost GHS17 million in Hospital and Life Claims to over 43,700 policyholders and beneficiaries across the country.

With over 1000 employees, aYo has remained a major driver of a noble agenda to create a a future in which every Ghanaian uses insurance.

Since its inception, aYo has offered hospitalization and life insurance cover to individuals through two insurance products, ‘Send with Care’ and ‘Recharge with Care’. But the growing market demand for affordable insurance for the whole family prompted the company to create the new product offering, Family Cover, which allows policy holders to add up to six family members, including themselves.

The aYo model has been very successful largely because the entire customer journey, from onboarding to policy updates and claims processing, is digitally conducted on the customer’s mobile phone via short code *296# or via the aYo app – app.ayo4u.com.

Some customers, mainly low to middle income earners, have made claims and received settlements of of up to GHS20,000 within days, without having to visit the aYo office.

On his part, the aYo Ghana CEO, Francis Gota has overseen the growth of the business from a start-up to a growing fintech that provides affordable and easy-to-use microinsurance to more than 8 million Ghanaians.

He has more than 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a strong track record in operations management, business development, actuarial services, analytics and strategy development and implementation.

Before joining aYo in April 2017, Francis was the Business Service Manager at Saham Life Insurance Ghana (now Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana LTD), where he was responsible for the company’s technical operations. He was previously Actuarial Analyst at the National Insurance Commission.

Francis holds an Honors degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Cape Coast, an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana, and an Associate Member of Actuarial Society of Ghana.

He is an active member of several local and international bodies, including the Microinsurance Network, the Access to Insurance Initiative (A2ii), Actuarial Society of Ghana, Charter Insurance Institute of Ghana, and the International Actuarial Association.

Francis has in the past been recognized as the “Top Transformational Business Leader of the Year, 40 UNDER 40 Achiever in Insurance and the Mobile Insurance CEO of the Year”. He is passionate about using technology to better the lives of Ghanaians, offering financial solutions during challenging times, securing futures, and fostering a sense of security within our communities.