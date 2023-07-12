aYo Ghana unveils new product

aYo Ghana, a micro-insurance outlet and a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has launched a new insurance package which provides up to GHC 15,000.00 life cover at a colourful ceremony in Kumasi.

Dubbed aYo Family Cover, the insurance policy also provides GHS300 per night hospitalisation cover for the policy holder and beneficiaries listed in the package.

Mr. Francis Gota, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of aYo Ghana, explained that the Family Cover policy which is available on *296#, was in response to feedback from customers who wanted a higher sum assured at an affordable rate.

He noted that the new insurance policy provides a safety net for the vulnerable populations, allowing them to recover and rebuild their livelihoods after adverse events.

It also helps protect against high medical expenses, facilitates timely access to healthcare, and promotes preventive care, contributing to better health outcomes, he added.

Mr. Gota hinted that, aYo insurance products and services were specially designed to provide low to middle income earning Ghanaians with financial support to cater for funeral expenses of loved ones and building household resilience to risk.

He said the new product was not just an insurance policy but also a comprehensive affordable solution tailored to safeguard Ghanaian families.

With as little as GHs10 and GHs15 monthly premium, subscribers get GHs10,000 and GHs15,000 life cover to support funeral expenses of family members, or GHs200 and GHs300 daily hospital admission cover, he said.

In addition, policyholders can receive 10 per cent cash back if no claims are filed within the first 12 months.

According to him, aYo has insured over 8.2 million lives, paying over GHC14 million claims to over 40,000 beneficiaries since 2017.

“Insurance does not only give us peace of mind, but also protects us against unexpected financial shocks caused by events such as illness, death, accidents, and natural disasters amongst others, the CEO observed.

Mr. Simon Amoh, Senior Manager General Trade for MTN- Ghana, encourage customer to ensure they had sufficient funds in their MoMo wallet to have the full benefits of the policy.

Family, according to him, was the backbone of every household hence the need for an insurance solution that brings relief to each household.