AZA Finance joins BFT’s The Money Summit (TMS) 2022 as key partner

AZA Finance, Africa’s largest non-bank institution specialising in cross-border international payments, forex and treasury services, has joined the Business and Financial Times’ (B&FT) organised The Money Summit (TMS) 2022 as a key sponsoring partner.

The Money Summit (TMS) 2022 is scheduled to come off at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9am. The invitation-only event seeks to bring together players in the financial sector including banking, payment, insurance, investment banking, fintechs and others, to discuss pertinent financial issues and proffer solutions for the industry.

The 2022 edition, under the theme Africa’s Economic Growth – Facilitating Investment, Payments and Settlement Systems will focus on payments as a gateway to developing Africa’s financial systems on the back of the recently launched Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

AZA Finance’s Country Manager, Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene, in an interview ahead of the summit, at which he will join experts as part of the first plenary session, explained that The Money Summit 2022 is a key platform to help discuss the growing conversations around payments and financial inclusion on the continent with the recently launched PAPSS and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“The AfCFTA was launched a little over a year ago and a couple of months ago the PAPSS has been launched. The continent is on the cusp of something great and AZA Finance is here to help play its role in driving more and more financial inclusion and cross border transactions,” he said.

He added that AZA Finance would continue to work on ways to develop partnerships to grow and enhance cross-border international Payments, FX and Treasury with Licensed entities.

Touching on the company’s product offering, Mr. Owusu Banahene added that by leveraging cutting edge technology with our proprietary technology in our flagship products, AZA Finance is able to significantly lower the cost and increase the speed of business payments to, from and across African markets in partnership with licensed local players.

“Our partners utilise our hybrid financial infrastructure and deep local knowledge to manage liquidity and send payments to dozens of bank networks, mobile money operators and payments aggregators across Africa,” he added.

The Money Summit 2022 comes with two plenary sessions and presentations from the Bank of Ghana (BoG); Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS); PAPSS, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The first plenary session will see Dr. Settor Amediku, Head of Payment Systems at BoG; Afua Adubea Koranteng, Managing Partner at Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors; Nana Yaw Owusu- Banahene, Country Manager at AZA Finance; Ato Okyir, Group Head, New Ventures (Technology Innovation) at Letshego Group; and Attah Yeboah Gyan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Fidelity Bank discuss the topic Africa’s payment and settlement system; Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward. This session would be moderated by Prince Moses, General Manager at Asaase Radio.

The second session on the topic Enhancing Investors’ Confidence: Critical Vehicle to Driving Economic Growth, will have Deborah Agyemfra, Deputy Director General at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Ekow Afedzie, Managing Director at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE); Victor Asante, Managing Director at FBN Bank Ghana; Professor Mahmoud Abdulai Mahmoud, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS). The session would be moderated by Josephine A Offei, a Business Consultant.

Notes for editor:

Licensed by the UK’s FCA and the Bank of Spain, AZA Finance is a market-maker in every major African currency. AZA Finance was founded in 2013 and now has offices in Nairobi, Lagos, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Kampala, Accra, Durban and Dakar.

Source: Bernard Yaw Ashadey