Baba Rahman Recalled to Black Stars Squad for Unity Cup

Ghana’s national team has welcomed back defender Baba Rahman to its squad for the upcoming Unity Cup, marking the left-back’s first call-up since September 2023.

The 29-year-old PAOK defender earns his recall after a strong season in Greece, where he contributed eight goals and four assists in 46 appearances.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo will rely on Rahman’s experience from top European leagues and previous international tournaments to bolster Ghana’s defensive options. The versatile full-back last featured for Ghana in an AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic, with his return adding depth and tactical flexibility to the squad.

Rahman’s inclusion signals Ghana’s intent to field experienced players alongside emerging talents as they prepare for the continental competition. His attacking prowess from defensive positions could prove valuable in Addo’s system during the tournament.