Ban on drumming, noise making kicks off May 6

The attention of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC) has been drawn to the Ga Traditional Council’s annual ban on drumming and noise-making, which will commence on Monday, May 6th, 2024, to Thursday, June 6th, 2024.

This information was contained in a press release issued by Signed Rt. Rev. Samuel Kofi Osabutey the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, and copied to News Ghana.

The Council is aware the ban encompasses all forms of noise-making activities within the Ga State.

This includes the use of loudspeakers, drums tambourines, clapping of hands, and other musical instruments.

The Council therefore called on residents and visitors to comply with the directives of the Ga Traditional Council to avoid consequences.

The Council also urged residents to cooperate and adhere to the ban and refrain from any actions that may breach the peace and tranquility during this period.

