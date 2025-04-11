Bawku MP Condemns Political Exploitation of Conflict Following Arson Attack

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has denounced attempts to politicize the prolonged conflict in his constituency, vowing to remain focused on resolving tensions despite recent attacks targeting his property.

Unknown assailants torched Ayariga’s residence on April 11, 2025, an incident he addressed in a public statement condemning smear campaigns by political opponents.

Ayariga accused detractors of leveraging the crisis in Bawku and Kusaug to advance electoral agendas, urging constituents to disregard “shameless lies” circulating on social media. “The smear campaign will not distract me. In the end, we will be vindicated,” he asserted, reaffirming his commitment to peacebuilding efforts. The legislator acknowledged frustrations over the slow pace of reconciliation but called for unity among youth and community leaders to sustain dialogue.

The Bawku conflict, rooted in longstanding chieftaincy and land disputes between ethnic groups, has periodically flared into violence despite mediation attempts. Ayariga’s appeal against politicization echoes broader concerns about partisan interference undermining fragile peace processes.

Analysts note that such conflicts often become proxies for political rivalries, complicating neutral interventions. Ghana’s National Peace Council has repeatedly emphasized the need for non-partisan approaches in volatile regions, though implementation remains fraught with logistical and trust-related challenges.

While Ayariga’s resolve highlights the personal risks faced by leaders in conflict zones, the case underscores the delicate interplay between local grievances and national politics. Legal and security frameworks designed to address such crises often grapple with balancing immediate stabilization with systemic reforms. As investigations into the arson attack proceed, the MP’s stance may test public confidence in institutional responses to both political exploitation and communal strife.