Bawumia Claps For NPP

By
Michael Foli Jackidy
-
0
Dr Bawumia Engaging Various Youth Groups At Ho Technical University
During his visit to the Volta Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), addressed various youth groups and student nurses at the Ho Technical University.

He acknowledged the economic challenges the nation was facing but emphasized that his New Patriotic Party government had outperformed its predecessor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) significantly.

The Youth Gathered At The Ho Technical University Auditorium To Listen To Dr Bawumia
Highlighting achievements across sectors, Bawumia cited agricultural improvements, boasting a 45% reduction in rice importation and introducing flagship programs to support farmers. He also praised advancements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other areas, asserting that his administration had excelled in every aspect of governance.

Despite overseeing approximately 500 developmental projects in the Volta Region, Bawumia acknowledged the need for further progress, pledging to do more if given the opportunity. Regarding nursing trainees’ allowances, he assured immediate action upon his return to Accra, promising to address any outstanding payments promptly.

Dr Bawumia Interacting With Traders At The Ho Central Market
Throughout his tour, the Vice President was warmly received by diverse groups including the clergy, Muslims, market women, and youth, who greeted him with chants of praise and enthusiasm.

Market Women Gathered To Catch A Glimpse Of Dr Bawumia During His Visit To The Ho Market
