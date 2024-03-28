Bawumia’s Comment Not An Attack On GRA – AGI

Recent statements made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, during a discussion with members of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry regarding what he described as unrealistic targets set by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), have garnered further support from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI). Mr. Seth Twum-Akwaboah, AGI’s Chief Executive Officer, revealed that the members of the AGI echoed similar sentiments during a meeting with the Vice President.

During an interview on Asempa FM, an Accra-based radio station, Mr. Twum-Akwaboah, suggested that transitioning to a more digitalized system would alleviate the cumbersome process of tax collection and reduce the necessity for multiple audits. Furthermore, he underscored the potential of digitalization to bolster revenue mobilization by making tax evasion or avoidance difficult for businesses.

Despite criticism from the Ghana Revenue Authority Workers’ Union regarding the remarks by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is evident that the Vice President’s comments were not intended to undermine the GRA. Rather, they aimed at advocating for more effective methods of tax collection.

Dr. Bawumia has consistently advocated for a more innovative approach to revenue mobilization, not only from the GRA but from all public institutions. He has demonstrated that embracing innovative solutions is crucial for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of government agencies in fulfilling their duties.

The AGI’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia’s concerns highlights the necessity for reforms in Ghana’s tax collection system. Embracing digitalization presents an opportunity to streamline processes, alleviate undue burdens on businesses, and ensure equitable taxation practices, ultimately contributing to sustainable economic growth and development. Dr. Bawumia’s advocacy for innovation and efficiency should be viewed as constructive feedback aimed at enhancing the overall functioning of government institutions for the benefit of all stakeholders.