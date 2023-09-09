BBNaija House Plays Ghanaian Artist, BRYAN THE MENSAH’s music

Bryan The Mensah’s sensational track “Finally,” a standout from his recently released EP “Detour,” made waves in the Big Brother Nigeria house, receiving not one but three enthusiastic plays in a single day.

A clip posted by music journalist @olelesalvador shows the housemates lounging while the music plays with one of the housemates, Cross attempting to sing the catchy lyrics.

🚨ICYMI🇬🇭🎶: Ghanaian singer/songwriter/rapper & producer, @BRYANTHEMENSAH’s ‘Finally’ off his Detour EP(2023), heard on #Bbnaija live broadcast with Cross ‘shiiii’ing’ the song 🤣

Listen to the full project here: https://t.co/0q2rIAqIzo 🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/2t0x9DXbb4 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) September 8, 2023

Big Brother Nigeria, renowned as BBNaija, stands as Africa’s most-watched non-sporting event. The 2020 edition captured the attention of millions across the continent, garnered thousands of media mentions, and amassed over 900 million votes by the season’s end. This monumental success has continued to soar year after year. Presently, the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars edition has taken the spotlight, featuring housemates from previous seasons, including past champions. The inclusion of BRYAN THE MENSAH’s “Finally” from the Detour EP in the house’s playlist adds an extra layer of excitement for Ghanaian viewers to an already electrifying season.

The “Detour” EP is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a captivating journey through the intricate dimensions of love and on it, Bryan cordially invites listeners to join him on a personal journey through heartbreak, self-discovery, and profound transformation.

The EP features soul-stirring songs like “Deliver” and “Not Enough,” where Bryan delves into his faith journey, discovering deep love and solace through spirituality while tracks like “Finally,” “If I Love You,” and the previously released single “Something” beautifully weave themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth into Bryan’s music. BRYAN THE MENSAH is undoubtedly one of the leaders of the new school.

He’s been thriving and growing his fanbase over the past few years, excelling in a niche as a melodic rap artist, singer and songwriter. His sound can be described as Afro-influenced Pop music with messages that come off as relatable, with a balance of hype and self-consciousness. BRYAN THE MENSAH has released several projects and songs, and he continues to be an influential figure in the Ghanaian music industry. He has gone from being Apple Music’s Favorite artist in 2017 to scoring sync placements on MTV’s Teen Moms with his work.

His music is recognized and has earned him nominations in Ghana’s 3Music Awards and the esteemed Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. His Detour EP was also shared by Nigeria’s Phyno, hours after the song’s release. As BRYAN THE MENSAH continues to ascend in his musical career, this current EP and immediate attention are testament to his determination to uplift many through his music.