Be measured in your celebration to avoid trouble – Effutu MCE

Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, has advised the citizenry to be measured in their alcohol intake during the Easter season and eschew all anti-social vices.

He advised that they reflect on what Christ’s death and resurrection meant for humanity, saying “we must reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and be cautious in our celebration in order not to fall into temptation or be found wanting.”

Alhaji Kassim who is also the Head of the Municipal Security, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Winneba.

He emphasised the need to use the period to settle petty grievances, connect with new people, be friendly and try to build relationships in the interest of the development of the municipality.

The MC said security issues were shared responsibility, hence the need for all to continue to live in a conducive environment.

He tasked drivers who plied the roads between Cape-Coast-Winneba Junction to Accra and from Swedru to Winneba Junction highways, to observe road signs, avoid drink-driving, over speeding, overloading, or engaging in fatigue driving, to help prevent the carnage on the road during Easter and beyond.

He further advised visitors in the Town to be careful when they went to the beach and not to swim if they were not good at swimming.