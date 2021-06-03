Samuel Boadu, Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says beating Liberty Professionals 3-0 in the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup will serve as a huge morale booster going into the local derby with Great Olympics.

The Phobians would engage their regional rivals Great Olympics in a crucial week 28 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at a post-match presser, the experienced coach said recording an emphatic victory against the ‘Scientific Soccer’ lads was crucial to the team’s morale ahead of the gigantic clash against the “Dade Boys” who edged them in the first round.

“It was a good game against Liberty Professionals. They are a good possessing team but we are also gradually developing as a good passing team and we won at the end with three goals.

“The win would motivate the boys going into Sunday’s game against Great Olympics so that we can pick all the three points to add to our tally on the league table.

“We don’t have a problem with Great Olympics, we would play our normal game and the end will justify the means,” he said.

He urged fans to come to the stadium in their numbers and hopefully, they would deliver all three points.

Hearts are currently top of the league table 49 points two points ahead of their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko with seven matches to close the curtains in an intriguing football season.