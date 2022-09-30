Best Betting Mobile Apps in Ghana

Sports betting in Ghana is at an all time high and millions of people in the country want some of the action. Football is without doubt the most popular sport on which to bet in Ghana and fans will be cheering on the national team in the 2022 World Cup as they face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea. Many fans will choose to have a bet on the competition and betting on the top leagues from around the world is a favoured pastime for many people in Ghana. As with any form of online gambling, you should always check the latest betting bonuses before you begin and BonusCodes.com is the number one website for bonus codes. The 1XBET promo code is a good example of a sports betting bonus and you can find out more about the betting app below.

1XBET Mobile App

1XBET has quickly risen to become one of the leading betting mobile apps in Ghana. The 1XBET app is available to install on Android and iOS devices and you will struggle to find better sports betting odds anywhere online. Not only does 1XBET boast extremely competitive odds, but they also have a vast range of sports and betting markets, with plenty of depth for those wanting to bet on football. Live betting has a key role to play on the 1XBET app in Ghana and not a minute seems to go by without a live betting opportunity on the app. With plenty of deposit and withdrawal methods, 1XBET has grown to become a top online mobile sports betting brand in Ghana and throughout the world.

Betway Mobile App

Betway were one of the first online betting brands to create dedicated websites for African countries, including Ghana. They have also developed a superb sports betting app that has become of the best in Ghana. It does not matter if you are a fan of betting on football, basketball, baseball, tennis, motor sports, or eSports, you will find markets for a wide variety of sports when using the Betway mobile app in Ghana. In-play betting, live streaming, and cash out are just some of the features available when using the Betway app.

Betwinner Mobile App

As with all the betting mobile apps on this page, the Betwinner mobile app holds an official license to operate in the country. Football leads the way in terms of the depth of competitions and markets but basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, tennis, and many other sports are available, with plenty of niche sports for those who want to try betting on something different. When compared to other betting mobile apps in Ghana, Betwinner is home to some of the best odds and live betting is plentiful. Live streaming is also available at Betwinner who offer a Multi Live feature and this allows you to stream more than one event at a time. This is perfect is you are betting in-play on multiple events or you have an accumulator bet and want to follow the action.

1XBit Mobile App

For those who want to bet using cryptocurrency in Ghana, 1XBit is a good option. 1XBit may not be as well known as some of the other betting apps in Ghana but if you want to bet on some less common sports or markets and use cryptocurrency, you cannot go wrong. In addition to the standard crypto sportsbook, the 1XBit mobile app is home to a betting exchange and that means you can bet against other users, with the opportunity to back or lay outcomes on sports events.

Do not just take out word for it, check out each of the top betting mobile apps in Ghana listed above and see which one you want to use for your gambling requirements. You do not have stick at using one, you could rotate between them all if you choose, depending on what sport you want to bet and the markets available.