Betenase community gets JHS block

Children of Betenase, a farming community in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti region, have been saved the trouble of trekking long distances to school.

This follows the construction and inauguration of a new three-unit classroom block for them by the district assembly.

Until the construction of the classroom block, the pupils in the community had to trek a round trip of about 10 kilometres daily, to access Junior High School (JHS) after completing class six, because the community had no JHS block.

The intervention has brought a huge relief to the pupils after years of trekking to Yaadome under harsh weather conditions and other risk factors.

The project, which was executed through a collaboration between the Assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Alex Blankson, is one of a plethora of infrastructural projects and interventions in the district since it was established in 2018.

The deliberate interventions being spearheaded by the Assembly and MP is gradually reducing the huge deficit in educational infrastructure in the Akrofuom District much to the relief of pupils, teachers and other stakeholders

Mr. Maurice Jonas Woode, the District Chief Executive (DCE), at a short ceremony to handover over the facility to the Chiefs and people of Betenase, assured them that the Assembly would continue to provide the required amenities to better their lives.

He praised the community for initiating the construction of a teachers’ bungalow and pledged the Assembly’s support for a successful completion of the project.

This, he said, was the way to go to collectively improve quality of education in the district as stakeholders committed to the education of children.

Mr. Alex Blankson, the Member of Parliament, promised to take care of the cost for painting and ceiling of the teachers’ bungalow to ensure speedy completion of the project.

Mr George Sarfo Kantanka, District Director of Education, thanked the Assembly and admonished the chiefs and elders of the community to sustain the habit of initiating projects to accelerate development.