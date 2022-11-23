NDC to collect data in Assin South Constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to collect data on its membership in the in the Assin South Constituency of the Central Region to help the party make informed decisions ahead of the 2024 elections.

The data would also afford the party the opportunity to canvass for votes in its 25 electoral areas properly.

Mr. Thomas Cobbinah, Assin South Constituency Chairman of NDC who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency tasked people with excellent human relations within the regular members of the party to collaborate with his office to ensure more members were added to the party since politics was all about numbers.

Mr. Cobbinah called for a united front in the party and admonished them not to allow petty squabbles to divide them.

He also promised to ensure that internal wrangling and backbiting were addressed accordingly to ensure peace as he would ensure the party propagated its good works in the constituency and beyond.

He assured all, of his readiness to work with both old and new executives in an atmosphere of peace to facilitate its victory in the year 2024.

He said fully furnished mini party offices will be created in the 25 electoral areas to co-ordinate the affairs of the party at their level.