Bird flu outbreak expected to end within three months – GVS

The current bird flu outbreak in the country, is expected to be completely curtailed within three months.

This is due to vigorous measures being taken by the Ghana Veterinary Service (GVS), to halt the outbreak.

Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sassou, Risk Communicator, GVS, told the Ghana News Agency that there were seven new cases of the flu, from the time it broke out in the country on August 8, 2021.

Currently, 36 farms have been affected by the outbreak with the Greater Accra region having 26, Central region 4, Volta region 2 and Ashanti region 4.

He urged poultry farmers to continue abiding strictly by protocols of the GVS, which include; observing their birds closely and reporting any suspected case to the nearest GVS office to halt the outbreak.

Chicken and chicken products, are also to be moved from one region to another, only under strict veterinary supervision.

Farmers should also apply the right disinfection and preventive methods on their farm to protect their birds.

Dr. Patrick Abakeh, Director, GVS Directorate, told the GNA in an earlier interview, that the outbreak was first detected on July 6, upon which samples were confirmed in the laboratory on July 8, 2021.