Birthday celebrations with orphans

Mr Tonny Kokutse, a travelling nurse and a philanthropist with the Africare Incorporated from the United States of America, on Wednesday celebrated his 60th birthday with the inmates of Teshie Children’s Home.

Mr Kokutse has been donating drugs, clothing, shoes and hospital equipment to deprived orphanages and clinics across the country.

The travelling nurse told the orphans that his purpose of visiting the orphanage was to celebrate his birthday with the inmate.

The inmates received packages each of drinks and food to celebrate the occasion.

During Mr kokutse’s first visit to the Home, he donated used clothing, shoes and toys to the orphanage.

An orphan prayed for God’s guidance and protection for Mr Kokutse to live long and continue to assist them. The child also thanked him on behalf of the other inmates for the honour done them.

Mr Tonny Kokutse promised the children that he will return in December this year to give them some more donations.