Bitterness will kill Frimpong Boateng, Agyarko and Nyaho Tamakloe – NPP Communicator

A communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema East constituency Nickson Eshun says former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and other founding members of the party, Boakye Agyarko and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe’s constant defaming of the government is born out of bitterness.

Speaking on Plan B FM’s ‘Nkosuo Nsem’ with Nana Yaw Abrompah, the communicator said the trio have become acrimonious and bitter because they are no longer in government.

“Nyaho Tamakloe was enjoying goodies during Mahama’s time. He has always been bitter. I will advise them to channel their grievances to the party’s council of elders and stop the bitterness. Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe hasn’t sacrificed enough for the part so I’m surprised of his constant attacks on the government. If the President hadn’t given these old men the opportunity to serve in his government, we wouldn’t be seeing this extreme level of bitterness. I blame President Akufo-Addo for this. I will advise them again to desist from being bitter else it could kill them” he stated

He went on to comment on the violent attack that happened in the studios of Accra based UTV. The studios of UTV witnessed an unpleasant disruption of its primetime weekly live broadcast entertainment analysis program, some group of men believed to be affiliated with the NPP stormed the studios of UTV during its live production.

He said he would have loved to be part of the thugs that attack UTV last Saturday if he was invited and would have requested to speak to the panelist on the show.