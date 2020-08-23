John Commey one of Ghana’s fine young boxing talents is no more. Commey protégé of the Black Panthers Gym, trained by Ebenezer Adjei (Coach Killer) and a member of the Black Bombers ( National Amateur team) is report to have passed away this evening after complaining of body ache this afternoon.

Yours Truly will bring more details.

John Commey one of Ghana’s fine young boxing talents is no more. Commey protégé of the Black Panthers Gym, trained by Ebenezer Adjei (Coach Killer) and a member of the Black Bombers ( National Amateur team) is report to have passed away this evening after complaining of body ache this afternoon.

Yours Truly will bring more details.