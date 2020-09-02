Fourteen Boca Juniors players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, dealing a blow to the Argentinian club’s preparations for the Copa Libertadores.

Five members of the coaching staff were also diagnosed with the virus following routine tests conducted at the club’s Ezeiza sports complex.

In a statement on their official website, Boca said they suspended training activities for three days, with all players and staff ordered to remain in isolation pending further tests later this week.

“Except one player, those who tested positive were identified prior to the onset of symptoms and have been quarantined under strict supervision,” the statement read. It added that the health of the affected players and staff was “excellent in all cases”.

Argentinian football has been suspended since mid-March and no date has yet been set for the resumption of domestic competitions.

However, Boca are among six Argentinian clubs that will return to action this month when the Copa Libertadores resumes.

The six-time champions of the South America’s top club competition will meet Libertad in Paraguayan capital Asuncion on September 17.