Body of lady allegedly killed and buried in a room retrieved

The Central Regional Police Command has retrieved the body of a 25-year-old girl allegedly killed and buried secretly by a Chief in his house at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.

The suspect, Nana Clarke, Tufohen of Ekumfi-Akwankrom and President for the Mankessim Traders Association, is currently on the run but his accomplice, a pastor, has been arrested to assist with police investigations.

Makessim Divisional Crime Officer, Robert Awampaga, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), but could not give details of the incident.

However, information gathered by the GNA indicated that the deceased who hails from Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, attended an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College on Monday.

After the interview, which ended late, the deceased sister’s boyfriend, who is a pastor, allegedly lured her into spending the night at Mankessim.

After all attempts to reach her failed, a friend who hails from Yeji and saw her leave the Ankaful Nursing Training College with the Pastor, informed the family leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Mr Cephas Arthur, the Assemblyman for Anaafo Estate Electoral Area at Mankessim, said residents were living in fear as serial killings were becoming rampant in the area.