Boeing reports Q2 revenue and shareholder dividend rises

Boeing reported that its second-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders was 587 million dollars or 1 dollar per share compared to a loss of 2.38 billion dollars or 4.20 dollars per share in the prior year, reflecting higher commercial volume and lower period costs.

Core earnings per share for the quarter were 0.40 dollars compared to a loss of 4.79 dollars last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of 0.72 dollars per share for the second-quarter.

Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter grew to 16.998 billion dollars from 11.81 billion in the prior year, driven by higher commercial planes and services volume. Analysts expected revenues of 17.78 billion dollars for the quarter.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes secured orders for 200 737 aircraft for United Airlines, 34 737 aircraft for Southwest Airlines, and a total of 31 freighter aircraft. Commercial Airplanes delivered 79 planes during the quarter and, backlog included, over 4,100 planes valued at 285 billion dollars.