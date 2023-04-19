Boko Haram attack leaves one soldier killed in Cameroon

One soldier has been killed and three others wounded in an attack by the terrorist group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, local and security sources said Monday.

The attack took place overnight into Monday in Zeleved and Krawa-Mafa villages of the region where a military post is located.

“They were heavily armed and came in their numbers. The terrorists burned down houses and stole property. They also abducted two children,” a military official in the region who asked not to be named told Xinhua on the phone.

Some of the militants escaped with wounds during the attack, said the official.

There have been rampant and recurrent raids by Boko Haram on civilian communities in the region in the last two months, according to local authorities. Enditem