At least five people, mainly doctors, were killed and two others wounded in an explosion in the capital Kabul, security officials said on Tuesday.

A magnetic bomb attached to the vehicles of physicians working for the government was hit in the city’s police district seven, Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz said.

Three female physicians, a man and a passerby were among those killed in the blast, Faramarz added.

Despite the start of peace talks to end Afghanistan’s decades-long strife, violence has increased in various parts of the country.

Mornings in Kabul residents have recently seen regular bombings, assassinations and rocket attacks.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been holding peace talks for more than three months aimed at ending decades of war, without any breakthrough.

Since the beginning of the talks, both parties have reported initial progress. Both sides have agreed on the procedures for peace talks and to start discussing the agenda on January 5 after a three-week pause.