Bono Region’s Troubled Highway Gets a Prima Sealing Makeover

In a positive turn of events, the Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, is expressing relief as the much-awaited Prima sealing work commences on the troublesome 10-kilometer Kotokrom-Yawhima section of the Sunyani-Techiman highway. The initiative aims to pave the way for a smoother bitumen surfacing, providing respite for both residents and commuters.

This development marks a significant step towards the much-needed bitumen surfacing of the road.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, while acknowledging the regrettable loss of lives due to the deplorable condition of the stretch, has commended the resilience and patience exhibited by residents and commuters. Despite numerous demonstrations and petitions sent to the government, the community’s peaceful and understanding approach has not gone unnoticed.

Speaking from the project site, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene highlighted the impact of the road’s nature on the Yawhima Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary and Junior High School. Due to concerns over respiratory diseases among students, the Chief of Yawhima, Nana Ansu Ababio, ordered the school’s closure.

Further emphasizing the toll on health, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene shared that the Municipal Assembly Basic School at Kotokrom also had to be close down after 10 students were hospitalized due to dust inhalation from the untarred road near the school.

The regional minister expressed her gratitude to the Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, and the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon. Stephen Pambiin Jalulah, for understanding her pleas and pressure to complete the road. Their support has turned the dream of a safer and more comfortable journey for the people of Sunyani into a reality.

The Kotokrom-Yawhima section of the New-Dormaa-Chiraa stretch has long been plagued by potholes, dust, and health hazards.

The difficult and dangerous driving conditions have taken a toll on commuters and vehicles alike. For over a decade, residents of Kotokrom, New-Dormaa, Yawhima, and other commuters have endured the dusty and deplorable state of this road.

The contract for the Sunyani-New-Dormaa stretch was initially awarded by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, but work stalled after completing only one lane. However, when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over, work resumed, leading to the asphalted completion of the other lane up to Newdormaa.

In 2019, residents of Kotokrom and Yawhima took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the road’s condition.

To address their concerns, the NPP government re-awarded a 10-kilometer portion of the New Dormaa-Kotokrom-Yawhima road to SAMES Construction Limited, a reputable Sunyani-based road construction firm.

Although work faced delays due to funding constraints, the contractor is now back on track to complete this vital project.