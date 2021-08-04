Bookworm Season three ends in glamour

The third season of the Bookworm reality show has ended with lots of fun as Miss Enam Ofori emerged winner of the Upper Primary category and Master Nii Omanye as the winner of the Lower Primary category.

Miss Enam Ofori is a class four pupil of Santa Barbara School and Nii Omanye is a Kindergarten two pupil of Alsyd Academy.

Bookworm is a televised reading competition and reality show, which allows children the opportunity to showcase their reading talent in a form of a competition, where winners are selected based on judge’s score and public votes.

The competition, which started in June 2020, is aimed at inculcating the habit of reading and understanding into children

Mr Nelson Kofi Poku, CEO of Bookworm Consult, said the reading competition started in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when children were out of school.

“The competition started when I realized that all learning activities which engaged children at home were targeted at Junior High and Senior High School students while primary pupils were left out amid the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Poku said the competition was held in seasons, where each season lasted for four months; each season is made up of two categories which are the lower primary; one to three and upper primary four to six.

He said out of over 100 forms sold out, a total of 55 students were selected to participate in the competition for season three out of which 15 made it to the finals.

Mr Poku said Bookworm Consult was arranging to scale up the reading contest to the national level.

He appealed to the government to invest more in reading and learning materials for children

He said the next season for the Bookworm competition is slated for September to December 2021 and encouraged parents to bring their children on board.

Madame Serwah Nyarko, a parent, whose child participated in the competition, commended Bookworm Consult for its initiative to encourage reading among children.