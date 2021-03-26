The Bornwin Foundation, a Community Based Organisation has donated assorted items to Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Tema New Town.

The Donation formed part of the foundation’s continuous support to the vulnerable in the predominantly fishing community.

The items, which included; mini bags of rice, vegetable puree, cooking oil, breakfast items, and bags of water amongst others, were meant for the upkeep of the PWDs.

Mr Joshua Agudah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bornwin Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Friday that donation forms part of its core mandate in youth empowerment, community development and public education.

He said the foundation realized the need to support PWDs to give them a new lease of life to contribute meaningfully to the community.

He noted that, over the years, the foundation had collaborated with the SOS Children’s Villages Ghana under the Family Strengthening Project, to support parents with the needed resources and counselling and the youth with skills for development.

Mr Agudah, who is also the Assembly Member for the Dade Agbo Electoral Area, said the gesture would be replicated monthly to lend a supporting hand to the vulnerable in Tema New Town especially the PWDs.

Mr John Mensah and Ms Martha Omanu, both beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the foundation and said, with the investment into their businesses, they hoped to be comfortable.