Botswana is paying particular attention to the safety of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic to guarantee their survival, an official said Thursday.

Peggy Serame, the country’s investment, trade and industry minister, said the southern African country will follow every step taken by China to deal with the global pandemic and its eventual impact on the economy.

“We are paying close attention to SMEs amid the ongoing pandemic in order to keep our economic growth stable like what China did. And it worked for them, so we are confident it will work for us also,” said Serame when addressing business executives in Gaborone, Botswana’s capital city.

Serame said a combination of the development of targeted supportive policies for firms affected by the epidemic and cushioning them will go a long way in ensuring that the southern African country’s economy would not suffer a severe impact from the pandemic.

She said the idea of keeping an eye on the wellbeing of SMEs the Chinese way was conceived after realizing that Botswana managed to contain the spread of the disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus through using the tips from China.

As of Wednesday, Botswana had 1,308 confirmed cases, of which one is in severe condition and three deaths.