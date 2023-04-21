Botswana seeks to transform to knowledge-based economy

Botswana is soliciting ideas and suggestions on knowledge and technology from various stakeholders, as the country seeks to transform from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based one, an official said Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Knowledge and Technology Pitso (Dialogue Forum) in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology Thulagano Segokgo said the government has set the dialogue platform to explore prospects that are available and exploitable so as to ease the transition.

Authorities have planned a series of engagements with various stakeholders quarterly to facilitate an environment that enables transformation to a knowledge economy.

According to Segokgo, the transition to a knowledge-based economy is also expected to support the national gross development product (GDP) growth from 4.7 percent to 5.3 percent by 2036. “Realization of this growth is anchored on success in knowledge value addition, and technology commercialization.”

Full actualization of knowledge, valorization and commercialization of locally produced technologies is critical in the process to reduce unemployment, as well as create high-paying jobs, he said.

Botswana is developing an Indigenous Knowledge System policy and strategy as the country makes efforts to transition to a knowledge-based economy. Enditem