Speaker Bagbin recalls Parliament for an urgent business

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has recalled the House from recess for an urgent Parliamentary business scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

The Speaker in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “In the exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by Order 42(3) of the Parliament of Ghana, I Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that Parliament shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 o’clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, to consider urgent Parliamentary business.”