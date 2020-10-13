Botswana has ambitions of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) soccer finals, a high-ranking official of the southern African country announced on Sunday.

Officiating at the 2020 Botswana Football Association (BFA) general assembly held virtually, Tumiso Rakgare, minister of youth empowerment, sport and cultural development, said that President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s administration wants Botswana to host the biennial African football showpiece.

“As it is no secret that the government would like Botswana to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, we bank on you as the BFA to enhance the chances of success of the country’s bid when it is eventually submitted,” he said.

Rakgare said Botswana is expected to build on the determination it showed ahead of the 2012 AFCON tournament, which was Botswana’s first appearance ever at the continental showpiece, co-hosted by the Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

“I have no doubt that with proper structures, we can do far better by 2027,” said Rakgare, adding that Botswana should see an exponential growth in the number of professional footballers and other athletes with preparations for the 2027 AFCON and other international events the country wishes to host.

Cameroon will host the 2021 AFCON edition.