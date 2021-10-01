Botswana’s GDP expands in second quarter

Botswana’s data authority, Statistics Botswana’s (SB’s) latest statistics indicated that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased during the second quarter of the year.

Burton Mguni, Statistician General on Thursday said the nominal GDP for the second quarter of 2021 was 49, 688.4 million pula (about 4392.7 million U.S. dollars) compared to 47, 603.9 million pula registered during the previous quarter.

“During the quarter under review, Public Administration and Defence became the major contributor to GDP by 18.5 percent, followed by mining and quarrying by 14.2 percent,” said Mguni.

Mguni further said the real GDP for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 36 percent compared to a deep contraction of 26 percent registered in the same quarter of the previous year.

“The suppressed economic activities in the corresponding period of 2020 have lowered the usual baseline of the overall economy, which is also evident in most sectors of the economy,” said Mguni. Enditem