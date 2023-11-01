Botswana’s second Confucius Institute opens

Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), in collaboration with Yanshan University (YSU) from China, launched a second Confucius Institute on Tuesday in Palapye in the country’s Central District.

Speaking at the ceremony, Otlogetswe Totolo, vice chancellor at BIUST, said that because China is advanced in science, engineering, and technology, knowing the Chinese language and culture will improve students’ ability to pursue further education in China, giving them a competitive advantage in international companies.

“Many of our civil and environmental engineering students have benefited from understanding the Chinese language and culture, and gained employment in the construction industry, where Chinese companies have a significant footprint,” said Totolo.

For his part, YSU President Zhao Dingxuan said the new Confucius Institute will fully combine advantages of the two universities, adopt the “Chinese vocational skills” training mode, actively promote international Chinese education, and build a bridge for deepening exchanges and mutual learning between the two sides.

Botswana opened a previous Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana in collaboration with Shanghai Normal University in 2008.