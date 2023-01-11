Brazilian Bodybuilder Speaks About Secret Shake To Keep In Good Shape

Inspiration for many women, Andréa Sunshine, 53 yo, shows her fitness day by day on the Instagram, with diets, training, and all the care she needs to have an impeccable body.

But what has been gaining public attention from her is a shake to dry the belly and delay aging. According to the personal trainer, the recipe is super easy to make. “Carrots, celery, ginger, parsley and oranges. Place all items in a juicer and consume on an empty stomach 30 minutes before breakfast,” she adds.

Andréa Sunshine also explains the reason for each of these ingredients: “Celery is a great source of important antioxidants. Ginger, on the other hand, is an edible root that, when added to the diet, can bring many health benefits, from helping to lose weight to treating poor digestion Carrot is a root that brings health benefits, such as preventing aging, cancer, protecting vision and maintaining tan. Parsley is rich in vitamins A, C, E, from the B complex and antioxidants”, says the influencer.

She still makes clear something that a lot of people still don’t know. “Parsley is a medicinal plant rich in antioxidants. And finally, the orange helps in the functioning of the digestive system”, concludes the bodybuilder. Summer is already there, and you won’t be waiting until the last second to start taking care of your body and health, right? “What are you waiting for to make this miracle shake?”, says Andrea.