Bring God into Ghana’s challenges – Moderator

Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has observed that Ghanaians could easily overcome the current economic challenges facing the country if they involve God in their daily activities.

He said there was the urgent need for individuals and the nation to repent and involve God in every area of life for a quick turnaround.

The Moderator was speaking at the Induction Service for Rev. Wisdom Ayitey, Director of Physical Development and Social Services (DPDSS) and Mr. Solomon Dziekpor, Director of Finance (DF) of the Global Evangelical Church.

The Induction Service for the two Directors was held at the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi on the theme: “Walking the Highway of Holiness.”

Preaching on the theme, the Moderator noted that “God is holy and expects his children to be holy as well.”

“My sisters and brothers in the Lord if as individual Ghanaians we choose to live a holy life wherever we find ourselves, our current predicaments will change.

Our current challenges are because we fail to be faithful at our work places. People placed in financial authorities at various work places for instance mismanage the funds and we form Non-governmental Organization (NGOs) to enrich ourselves at the expense of the beneficiaries.

My sisters and brothers in the Lord, let us be conscious of the fact that, God is watching us irrespective of where and what we do. He will come again at a time that is unknown to anyone and reward or punish us depending on our deeds.

We therefore need to repent from the sins of corruption, LGBTQIA, the wanton destruction of the environment and water bodies through galamsey among others and exhibit Godly values in order to attract his blessings.”

Rev. Dr. Yohanes Ahiabu, the Synod Clerk of the Church who presented the Directors for the Induction Rites said, Rev. Wisdom Ayitey, the DPDSS holds a Master of Science Degree in Management from the University of Glamorgan, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French and Spanish from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He said, Mr. Solomon Dziekpor on the other hand is a Chartered Accountant and a full member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG). He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Finance & Investment from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Induction Service was witnessed by Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who is also a Presbyter of the Church. The rest included some traditional rulers, among other dignitaries, drawn from academia, industry, the security agencies and civil society.