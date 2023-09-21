Briphildon Foundation calls for African renaissance

The Briphildon Foundation, a registered non-governmental and humanitarian-based organisation, has called on leaders and citizens alike to embark on a transformative journey towards industrializing and retuning minds and attitudes in helping reshape Africa’s destiny.

In a statement released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, Bright Philip Donkor, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Briphildon Foundation, emphasised the need for society to break free from the stereotypes that have plagued the continent for far too long and shift the focus towards economic freedom and trade driven by Africans, for Africans, with a global perspective.

The statement implored every Ghanaian to deconstruct the social and economic constructs that have held them back and to embrace a renewed sense of pride and liberty in their African identity.

The statement asserted that Ghana’s sovereignty hinges on this transformation and urged Africans to not merely inhabit the continent but to embody African values, thereby fostering greater freedom and liberty over elections and governance.

“Let’s imbibe this and our lives will never be the same,” the statement indicated, leaving a series of thought-provoking questions for all to ponder on. Bright Philip Donkor in the statement challenged whether Africa can join the ranks of America, Europe, and Asia in progressing towards economic and social prosperity.

Worthy of progress

He stressed in the statement that the African people are not undeserving of monumental progress, and sparked curiosity about Ghana’s future, asking where the nation will stand in the next 40 years.

“As we observe September 21 to commemorate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday and his achievements as Ghana’s first President, the Briphildon Foundation extends heartfelt greetings to the people of Ghana and the international community.

This significant day holds profound importance in our history and serves as a powerful reminder of our collective aspirations as a nation. Today is a Statutory Public Holiday throughout Ghana, and we encourage everyone to observe it with respect,” the statement indicated.

The Briphildon Foundation also underscored the importance of drawing strength from past adversities, seizing the initiative, and propelling Africa forward. It believed that the 21st century will be Africa’s time to shine, where limitless possibilities can be realized, and the continent’s greatness firmly established.

The statement, however, acknowledged that while progress had been made since independence, democratic governance in Africa, including Ghana, had faced setbacks, and economic success stories had been rare on the continent.

The Foundation stressed the importance of thinking anew and asking critical questions to address Africa’s challenges and avoid losing momentum. It further called for a deeper understanding of these issues through critical questioning and the formulation of innovative solutions.

Collective efforts

The Briphildon Foundation also reiterated the need for a united effort to uplift Ghana’s standing on the global stage, stressing that African identity should encompass not only culture and geography but also freedom and policies that promote economic growth.

Bright Philip Donkor in the statement urged leaders to provide the necessary support, freedom and protection for wealth generation through businesses, transcending party politics for the greater good. The statement highlighted the importance of individual contributions to nation-building, noting, “One does not need to be a politician to make a difference in the country”.

The Foundation, therefore, emphasised that everyone, regardless of status, qualification, position, or prestige, can play a role in shaping the future of Ghana. The statement further highlighted Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s role in uniting loyalists and patriots to achieve independence and create an African personality that influenced global politics.