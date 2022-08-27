Buem NDC root for Godwin Kwaku Dankwa

Supporters, followers, and the membership of the National Democratic Congress in the Buem Constituency could not hide their excitement after the popular philanthropist, Mr. Godwin Kwaku Dankwa, declared his intention to hand over an ultra-modern party office to the party in the coming days.

The yet to be commissioned GHC1.7 million party office, which will be donated to the party by Mr. Dankwa, is being praised by the general public.

Our sources close to the enthusiastic NDC financier stated that the construction of the ultramodern edifice is part of his commitment to resource the party at the constituency level in preparation for elections in 2024 and beyond.

They mentioned that the new office will serve as a home to party members and a place where all issues concerning the development and forward march of the party in the constituency will be addressed.

They added that the gesture was among numerous things being done to the party in the constituency to give it a facelift.

He said the battle ahead of the NDC in the 2024 election required hard work, commitment, and dedication by all members to defeat the ruling NPP.

He added that the party, therefore, needed sacrificial and selfless supporters who would never relent in their efforts to wrest power from the NPP in 2024.

The gesture was met with smiles from the residents and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, as it was a huge relief for them.

Some branch executives also backed the young politician to become the next member of parliament for the Buem constituency.

They believe Mr. Godwin Kwaku Dankwa, a member of the CMB OKAGYAKROM branch of the NDC has proven through his benevolence work across the constituency that when given the nod he will work for the people rather than turn their backs on them.