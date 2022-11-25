Business community urged to stop exploitation

The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop, of the Methodist Church of Ghana has urged traders to be fair in pricing their goods for the survival of every Ghanaian.

“In the midst of all these difficulties and hardship, let’s not exploit rather be mindful of the vulnerability confronting us and give support to each other,” he said.

He said the current economic hardship had had an impact on every individual and noted that it was time for every Ghanaian, especially Christians in the business community to be truthful in their dealings.

The Most Rev. Boafo was speaking at an induction ceremony at Saint Paul’s Methodist Church and added that the situation was similar to that of the era of COVID-119, where every economy was affected, “these are times Christians portray the godly values in every means possible”.

He said the business sector must acknowledge that every Ghanaian was experiencing hardships and such difficult times were best handled with love, care, and support towards each other for the country to thrive.

He added that this was an era, where Ghanaians especially Christians must relentlessly pray for God’s interventions for the economy to bounce back.

The Presiding Bishop appealed to the government, traditional rulers, business owners, and every Ghanaian to fervently pray for God’s intervene.