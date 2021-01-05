Business owners should strategise on how best to thrive during the covid-19 pandemic.

This would not only ensure the survival of their businesses but help with preventing the spread of the pandemic.

The Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Director, KRIF Ghana Limited, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the opening of a new outlet of the company in Accra.

He said the pandemic had come to stay and what remained was how best to deal with it, adding that the ability to adapt to changing circumstances was key to the success of any business.

Rev. Okosun urged business owners to depend on their strengths, and be cautious when taking decisions, which held great risk.

He urged product and service providers to prioritize the satisfaction of their clients and customers above everything else because they were crucial to the success of their business.

Rev. Okosun also enjoined business owners to enforce the observation of anti-covid-19 protocols, amongst both staff and customers, in order to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

He said KRIF Ghana Ltd believed in taking business as close to the customer as possible, and that mainly motivated the opening of another outlet of the company.

Basically dealing in office supplies, KRIF Ghana Ltd has been in business for well over three decades.