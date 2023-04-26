CAF to conduct draw for Under-23 AFCON on May 5

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) will on May 5, conduct the draw for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw would be held at Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat, Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF)in a statement said, eight teams

would be grouped into two to determine the three teams that would represent Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Galaxies are expected to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24 -July 8, 2023.