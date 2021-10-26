Cameroon gets IAEA radiation training for AFCON

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began training Cameroonian security personnel on Monday to respond to any radiological attack during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“This workshop supports prescription to provide the upcoming AFCON competition with maximum security conditions. Nuclear security is recommended by CAF and FIFA within the respective safety regulations,” said Augustin Simo, director-general of Cameroon’s National Radiation Protection Agency which is organizing the training in partnership with IAEA.

“So our country by implementing nuclear security measures during the AFCON is respectful of the safety regulations. Cameroon uses radioactive sources in medical applications, industrial applications, research activities and so on,” Simo said at the start of the workshop in the capital, Yaounde.

He said there was no specific intelligence pointing to a threat to AFCON and stressed that it was incumbent on the Central African nation “to be ready in case of any mishaps” during the game.

The AFCON will take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6 next year. The biennial competition has been moved twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem