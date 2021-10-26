Angola Stock Exchange transactions surpass US$1.6 million

Trading volume of the Angola Stock Exchange and Derivatives (BODIVA) on the secondary market surpassed one billion kwanzas (1.66 million U.S. dollars) in the period from Jan. 1 to Oct. 21, according to a press release on Monday.

The document indicates that the referred turnover represents an increase of 39.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the note, BODIVA considers that “this steady increase in business volume reflects the active participation of all BODIVA members and their commitment to market modernization, as well as the increased confidence of Angolan companies and families in the financial instruments available for transaction which become more and more adjusted to the needs of the market.”

BODIVA is the management entity that ensures transparency, efficiency and security of transactions in the regulated securities markets, with the aim of stimulating the participation of small investors and competition among all operators. Enditem