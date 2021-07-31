CAMFED Ghana awards Teacher Mentors under Transformative Leadership Programme

CAMFED Ghana, in collaboration with LEAP Africa, have recognised and awarded the efforts of Teacher Mentors under the Transformative Leadership Programme for impacting knowledge to students in various schools across the country.

Mr Philemon Quansah, a Teacher at the University Practice Senior High School in Cape Coast, received the Most Enterprising Teacher Mentor, while Ms Joan Tegbe, a Teacher at the Ghana National College, Central Region, received the Most Responsive Teacher Mentor.

Mrs Sally Ofori-Yeboah, the National Director, CAMFED Ghana, said the Transformative Leadership Programme was an innovative initiative implemented by LEAP Africa, in collaboration with CAMFED Ghana, with support from the Mastercard Foundation.

The programme aims at equipping Teacher Mentors in the ‘Scholars Programme’ with the knowledge, confidence and skills required to model leadership and effectively facilitate the leadership development of Scholars.

Mrs Ofori-Yeboah said the programme was underpinned by shared values and commitment to the provision of quality education and comprehensive support to young women.

The Scholars Programme is designed to unlock the potential of a critical mass of academically-bright yet disadvantaged girls and young women from rural Ghana through secondary and tertiary education, enrichment, and service leadership opportunities.

It also build a network of visionary educators at second cycle schools and universities who share the objective of inclusive, equitable and high quality education.

She said the implementation included training programmes for Teacher Mentors during which they were introduced to the concept of transformative leadership and made to understand how their leadership qualities impacted the leadership development of their students.

The facilitators, Mrs Ofori-Yeboah, said focused on inspiring and empowering the Teacher Mentors to believe in themselves and their abilities to transform themselves and their communities through the development of requisite leadership skills.

“As part of the training programmes Teacher Mentors were also encouraged to push themselves to model the elements of transformative leadership to their scholars and even other teachers in their schools,” she said.

“Beyond learning how to be model transformative leaders, Teacher Mentors were also trained on the use of tools and skills acquired to develop the leadership potentials of their students and to inspire them for success”.

She commended Mastercard Foundation for their continuous partnership with CAMFED over the years particularly for the implementation of the life-changing Scholars Programme, which had impacted positively in shaping the future of the students.

Mr Femi Taiwo, the Executive Director, LEAP Africa, commended the Teacher Mentors for participating in the programme to contribute to sustained development in African education.

“For the continent to realise its potentials, we need innovative leaders to drive that change and that is what the Teacher Mentors represent,” he said.

The beneficiaries commended the partners for the opportunity and pledged to continue to use the knowledge acquired to improve teaching and learning.