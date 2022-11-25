CAMFED Ghana holds Annual General Meeting in Tamale

CAMFED Ghana has organised Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale to provide platform for stakeholders to discuss critical issues and to report on its major themes and activities undertaken in the year.

The AGM was also for key stakeholders to take stock and report on key activities, share experiences and success, identify gaps in implementation, and contribute to the formulation of the overall work plan of CAMFED Ghana for the next year.

It was on the theme: “The Guide Programme: A Vehicle for Social Change”.

Mrs Ofori Yeboah, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, whose speech was read on her behalf during the AGM, said CAMFED Ghana was working to support one million girls to go to school, scaling up the Learner Guide Programme, and investing in enterprise development as part of CAMFED third year strategic plan.

She said CAMFED was working to ensure that young women were capacitated and provided with the knowledge and skills to become economically independent and be positioned to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.

Said indicated that CAMFED had several guide programmes including transition guide, business guide and learner guide, as well as a plan to set up an Agric guide programme to support young women entrepreneurs, learners, and those in agriculture and agribusiness to excel.

Mrs Matilda Bannerman-Mensah, Board Chairperson of CAMFED Ghana appealed to stakeholders to use their position to support the strategic plans to promote education, especially in the rural areas.

Mrs Fairuza Rashid, Head of Finance and Operations at CAMFED Ghana announced that so far, CAMFED Ghana had supported 61,104 students in the education sector and 130,589 girls were given social support this year.