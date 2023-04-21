Campaign Manager Debunks Alleged Disqualification of Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones

The leadership of the campaign team of Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones, a parliamentary candidate aspirant in the Keta Constituency, has debunked a statement published on many of the traditional media platforms in the country credited to its leader, Dr. Jones, that he was disqualified from contesting in the parliamentary primary of the party in the Keta Constituency.

In a statement released by the campaign team teams Manager of Mr. Jones, indicated that the statement was an embarrassment to it and assured all its supporters, members of the party, and floating voters in the constituency that there was no such notification from the party’s FEC.

“Such news is a figment of mischievous imagination.” “The leadership of the NDC is more prepared now than ever before to win the general elections in 2024 and to give Ghanaians a new lease of life better than what is currently obtained under the NPP and cannot afford to give room for disqualification of a candidate that many of its floating voters, grassroots, and youths want., Mr. Dadadzogbor stated.

Responding to the news, he noted that,

The news lacks the criteria and integrity of facts.There is nothing else other than the clearance given by the Special Appeals Committee on the eligibility of Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah to contest Keta’s parliamentary primary.

This is one of the frivolous ribbons and lacy frills” of a publication to ignore with a sharp discontentedness.

The eligibility of Dr. Jones-Mensah is intact to contest the parliamentary primary; not even a shred of evidence of fraud or wrongdoing can be found against him to disqualify him, he added.

Keta

Thursday 20th April, 2023

DR. JONES-MENSAH FOCUSED ON VICTORY DESPITE FAKE NEWS ATTACKS

Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and his campaign team are focused and resolute on campaigning towards an emphatic victory on May 13 in Keta.

It has come to our attention that some individuals within the NDC who have a personal vendetta against Dr Jones-Mensah are behind fake media publications purporting to state that his eligibility to contest in the Keta NDC primaries as a parliamentary aspirant has been put on ice, pending further investigations.

We want to state that there’s no iota of truth whatsoever in these media publications.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Volta Regional NDC Vetting Committee sitting in Dzodze on April 5 established that Dr. Jones-Mensah has valid NDC membership, dismissing an initial petition filed by one, Eric Detologo. At the national headquarters of the NDC last week Thursday April 13, the Appeals Committee heard two appeals against Dr. Jones-Mensah from Eric Detologo and Kwesi Djokoto, an aspirant in the Keta race. While the NDC 2023 guidelines guiding the internal parliamentary primaries preclude the two from appealing, the special Appeals Committee decided to hear them on the basis that they are party members.

The two appeals were found to be frivolous, without material fact and vexatious, and same were dismissed. A full report of the Appeals Committee has since been published via a communique. Per the structural workings of the NDC, the clearance by the Appeals Committee for Dr. Jones-Mensah to contest has brought finality on this matter. The scurrilous fake media agenda is an exercise in futility.

We are therefore inviting the Disciplinary Committee of the NDC to call to order the media sponsors of this needles fake news and propaganda with the aim of twisting and slanting decisions of the Vetting and Appeals Committees to cause disaffection and opprobrium.

Despite the attacks and vile media propaganda, the campaign of Dr. Jones-Mensah is focused on taking the message of unity, hope and transformation to the delegates in Keta Constituency. No amount of distraction will sway our attention until resounding victory is delivered on 13th May.

What is needed at this crucial moment of our reorganization is to be united as one family and concentrate on capturing power from the NPP in 2024 to liberate Ghanaians from their suffering and long standing hardship. Ghanaians are looking up to us and we must not fail them.

To all sympathizers, loved ones and supporters of Efo Kojo, we emplore all of you to remain calm and focused, for the victory of Dr. Jones-Mensah is perfected by the Almighty God.

The victory of the NDC is coming again!

Eye Zu !!!

Eye Za !!!

Issued by: Livingstone Pay-Charlie, CAMPAIGN MANAGER, TEAM JONES-MENSAH