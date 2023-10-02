Catholic Church to support government in quality education delivery

The Catholic Church will continue to support government’s efforts at providing quality education to the Ghanaian child.

It continued to offer world-class and holistic education and theological knowledge that will mould students and grant them a secured future as world class standard global citizens

Reverend Father Felix Sylvester Frimpong, Headmaster of Our Lady of Grace Senior High School, stated these at the 10th anniversary celebration of the school at Mampongteng in the Kwabre East Municipality

It was held under the theme: “excellent private partnership in quality education delivery.”

Rev. Fr. Frimpong said students should not be merely trained for examinations, but rather, be given a training that would equip and challenge them to become agents of positive transformation in society.

He said OLAG was established in 2013 with the vision to offer comprehensive 21st century education to its students, adding that, the school would continue to offer students with practical skills as well as moral values and sense of patriotism.

The headmaster said that OLAG was keeping the catholic intellectual tradition, by offering stimulating course structure, curriculum and uniquely caring experience to include, high education achievement, moral training, high sense of social responsibility and invigorating co-curricular activities.

Ghana, he said needed not just academic and intellectual acumen, but also moral values that translated knowledge into selfless service for the advancement of the common good.

The headmaster said over the last decade, OLAG had graduated 1,468 students and currently has an enrolment figure of 840.

In 2022, the number of students who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate examination (WASCE) was 330 and 99 percent of them had A1 to A6 in all their subjects.

He added that apart from their outstanding performances academically, the school had also placed first in athletics at the regional inter schools’ cross country.

Madam Comfort Odehe, Assistant Headmistress of OLAG, said the prime aim of the school was to ensure academic excellence to ultimately transfer into a secured future on the global job market.

She said her office consistently guided students to be academically best versions of themselves, thus, the school was determined to become a beacon of academic excellence and the spotlight of the educational map in Ghana and beyond.

Staff and students, who performed outstandingly, were given special awards at the anniversary.