Cease fire, reinstate interdicted executives – W/R CPP Youth Wing

The Western Regional Loyal Youth Wing of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has appealed to the hierarchy of the party to as a matter of urgency address the turmoil ongoing in the party.

They have also called for the reinstatement of the interdicted executives as efforts were being made to diversify the party, describing their interdiction as unconstitutional.

The ongoing wrangling, according to them, had the tendency to put the party in dismay and make it unattractive to Ghanaians.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr Shiabu Mohammed and Mr Annor Blay Yemi, Convenors of Osagyefo Youth Wing and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Takoradi.

The statement described the interdicted executives, the first National Vice Chairman, Mr Onzy Nkrumah, the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah and the National Youth Organiser, Osei Kofi Acquah, as prestigious and people who had played significant roles in the party.

According to the statement, the CPP did not need litigation but rather proper accountability.

“We want to put on record that, Leaders inspire accountability through their ability to accept responsibility before they place blame and again accountability breeds responsibility”, the statement said.

“We want the top hierarchy to know that we in the Western Region particularly Nzemaland suggest strongly that CPP that Kwame Nkrumah left is dear to our hearts”, it added.

The statement further added that “It is very sad and as a party if we continue this way, there will be nothing to write home about”.

“We affirm that, the CPP needs healthy news headlines not the tribal prejudice that is pushing people to neglect settling personal scores”, it said.

“Look at the issue in Jomoro, a whole Founders constituency battling with constituency executive election for over five years. It is sad. And the so-called National Executives are deaf on it and fighting the angles in the party”, it lamented.

The statement further lamented how young promising members of the party were crossing carpets to join other political parties because of deceit and the fact that they needed sound mind to serve.