Heads of state of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) are committed to restoring stability in Chad following the sudden death of Chadian President Idriss Deby, chair of the CEMAC conference of heads of state, Paul Biya, has said.

“The conference of heads of state of CEMAC member countries assures the government and the people of Chad of their full solidarity as well as their strong commitment to territorial integrity, stability and security in the Republic of Chad,” Biya, who is also Cameroon’s president, said in a statement Thursday night.

He said CEMAC presidents are “greatly saddened” by the death of Deby, who was praised by all for his commitment to the integration and security of the sub-region.

Deby died Tuesday from injuries sustained while in a battle against rebels, according to the Chadian army.