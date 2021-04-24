Cameroon will maintain close and friendly relations with neighbouring Chad amid a period of strain following the sudden death of Chadian President Idriss Deby, a Cameroonian envoy has said.

Cameroon defense minister Joseph Beti Assomo made the remarks on Thursday after meeting with Chadian interim head of state Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena.

Assomo said he was sent by Cameroon President Paul Biya with a message of condolence and solidarity.

“The message translates the quality of relation which unites our country and Chad, two brotherly countries linked historically, culturally and geographically,” he said.

Cameroon and Chad have maintained strong economic and security ties for decades and that will not change anytime soon, he added.

“We are committed with Chad in the fight against different security threats especially Boko Haram, and Cameroon and Chad play a great role in this combat together,” Assomo said.

Assomo will represent Biya on Friday at the funeral of the late Chadian president, who died Tuesday from injuries sustained fighting rebels. Enditem