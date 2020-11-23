The Central Tongu District Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC) have trained visually impaired voters in the District on the excellent use of ‘tactile jacket’ during voting.

Tactile Jacket is a voting equipment provided by the (EC) to assist the visually impaired to cast their ballots in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Election.

The encounter was meant to help members of the Ghana Blind Union GBU) to easily access and to identify their preferred candidates by inserting the ballot paper into the jacket.

Speaking during the training workshop which was held in Adidome on Monday, Mr Justice Atsu Ahiable, a Deputy District Returning Officer of the EC, explained the training workshop was a nationwide exercise being conducted in selected Districts and Municipal Assemblies.

He took participants through the practical applications of the tactile jacket for the December 7 elections.

Mr Hanson Dzakuma, the District Returning Officer of the EC also took participants through the various stages of the electoral process.

He addressed several issues raised by members regarding the voting process.

Godsway Kekeli Tamakloe, a level 300 special education student at the University of Education, Winneba, requested they provide agents at the various polling stations to address their challenges.

Mrs Comfort Amoah, the Central Tongu District Electoral Officer of the EC, advised participants to take good care of their voter’s identification cards in order not to be disenfranchised in the December 7, polls, saying all polling stations would be disability friendly for them.

She said those who have misplaced their cards could still go to their various polling stations to vote on Election Day.

Mrs Amoah added the credibility of the EC was always guaranteed and assured the EC would facilitate free, fair, and credible elections.

Mrs Selasi Nutsunugbe, the Adidome District President who doubles as the Volta regional vice President of the GBU, expressed satisfaction about the training organised by the EC.

She said the presence of the tactile jacket during the election “would be a good thing because we suffered during the no tactile jacket era.”

Mrs Nutsunugbe commended the EC for bringing such a good idea since it had enlightened them on the voting procedures and electoral processes.

She disclosed to the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) the Adidome District Assembly also financed their recent workshop with GHC 3000 which saw some 50 participants in attendance.

A total of 75 visually impaired persons and their assistants attended the workshop on Monday.