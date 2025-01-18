Centre for Traditional Leadership Urges Nayiri and Bawku Naba to Call for Ceasefire Amid Peace Efforts

The Centre for Traditional Leadership, Culture, Law, and Development has called on the Nayiri and the Bawku Naba to urgently instruct their respective subjects to halt the recent spate of attacks in their areas, as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the Bawku conflict.

The appeal comes in light of President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to the traditional rulers, aimed at fostering a peaceful resolution.

In a statement signed by Executive Director Peter Apuko Awuni, an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and peacebuilding practitioner, the Centre urged both traditional leaders to publicly direct their followers—or those posing as such—to cease all forms of violence. “We humbly and respectfully call on you to instruct or command your subjects or persons masquerading as subjects to exercise restraint and cease the sporadic attacks, as this is counterproductive to your efforts in attempting an amicable settlement,” the statement reads.

The Centre commended President Mahama for his swift visit to the Bawku Naba and Nayiri as part of his ongoing efforts to mediate a peaceful resolution to the protracted conflict, which has caused considerable hardship in the region. “We also commend the Bawku Naba, the Nayiri, and His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, along with his Committee of Eminent Chiefs, for their leadership in these trying times as it relates to conflict resolution,” the statement continued.

The Centre emphasized that the ongoing sporadic attacks do not reflect the will of the Bawku Naba and the Nayiri, and are detrimental to the peace process. “We are of the firm belief that these attacks are not sanctioned by the Bawku Naba and the Nayiri, and therefore do not have their blessings. It must be noted that these attacks are inimical and counterproductive to their efforts, as well as to all stakeholders working toward an amicable resolution.”

In response to the escalating tensions, the Centre proposed several interventions to facilitate peace. These include:

The Bawku Naba: Should issue a statement directing his subjects, or those falsely claiming to represent them, to cease hostilities against the Mamprusis or any other group.

The Nayiri: Should similarly issue a statement urging his subjects to cease any attacks on the Kusasis or other groups.

The Centre believes that both traditional leaders, following the example set by President Mahama, will act swiftly to issue these ceasefire directives, demonstrating their commitment to peace.

The statement also highlighted the importance of transparency throughout the peace process. While mediation typically relies on confidentiality, the Centre argues that resolving a longstanding conflict like that of Bawku requires keeping all stakeholders, including citizens, informed through regular updates. “Without these updates, sporadic reprisal attacks are likely to occur, as people remain unaware of progress being made,” the Centre warned.

To ensure transparency and maintain public trust, the Centre recommended the establishment of a Public Relations Unit by the Mediation Committee of Eminent Chiefs. This unit would provide stakeholders with regular progress reports and accurate information, helping to dispel rumors and conspiracy theories that could undermine the peace process and fuel further violence.

By taking these steps, the Centre believes that the parties involved in the conflict can work together to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution, bringing stability to Bawku and surrounding areas.